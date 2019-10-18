The Literacy Coalition is moving to a new location, 901 S. Courtland Ave. The coalition will close its doors on Mulberry Street on Oct. 24 and reopen on Courtland Avenue Nov. 4.
The new Literacy Coalition Learning Center will allow convenient parking and plenty of space for students and tutors to meet.
The Literacy Coalition offers support to adults in basic literacy skills, English as a second language, and test preparation. Once settled into the new center, the coalition expects to offer additional services to the community.
The Learning Center was formerly home to Kokomo Heritage Credit Union and before that the Continental Employees Credit Union.
