The 2020 Little Black Dress Event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event, which is a Z92.5-hosted fundraiser that benefits the Family Service Association of Howard County’s Domestic Violence Shelter, was scheduled for Aug. 28. It was canceled to follow guidelines set by Gov. Eric Holcomb, the Indiana State Department of Health, and the Howard County Board of Commissioners to limit non-essential gatherings to no more than 250 people, according to a press release.
“This is obviously not what we had in mind for 2020, and we know we are not the only ones who feel this way, but we are practicing what we preach and the safety of the public is always our top priority,” Z92.5 co-host Jessica Green said in the release.
Those who purchased tickets for the event are encouraged to donate the ticket cost to the Domestic Violence Shelter. If you’d like a refund on your ticket, call 765-457-9313 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
