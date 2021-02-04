Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain and snow later in the day. High 36F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy. Snow will taper off and end in the evening leading to cloudy conditions overnight. Low near 15F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.