Jefferson Road Animal Hospital in Kokomo has decided to discontinue the declawing of cats.
Declawing is “an elective and ethically controversial procedure” that involves the amputation of a cat’s third phalanx (P3), or third toe bone.
“Recent scientific studies have shown that even when done correctly, and with excellent pain management, declawing can cause life-long pain and increased behavior problems in cats,” reads the release. “The American Animal Hospital and the American Association of Feline Practitioners have both presented position statements discouraging veterinarians from offering this procedure, and there are countries and some cities where this has actually been deemed illegal.”
According to the release, declawing is not medically necessary in most instances, and the vast majority of undesirable scratching behaviors can be eradicated through regular claw trimming, meeting cat’s environmental needs and training.
The animal hospital also notes that scratching is a “completely normal” feline behavior.
“The primary reason cats scratch is to maintain the necessary claw motion used in hunting and climbing,” reads the statement. “Cats also scratch as a means of visual and olfactory (scent) communication, to stretch their body, and remove old nail growth.
As a certified “Cat Friendly Practice”, ending elective declawing procedures is a crucial decision and commitment for Cat Clinic of Kokomo and the Jefferson Road Animal Hospital.
To contact Jefferson Road Animal Hospital and discuss questions and concerns email jeffersonroadah@gmail.com or call 765-454-7570.
You can also access a number of helpful resources, including educational brochures, flyers, scratching post/pad recommendations, and more at www.catfriendly.com/scratching, or www.jeffersonroadanimalhospital.com/services/cat-clinic-of-kokomo
