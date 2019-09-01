Gregory Steel, Kokomo, is among 134 Indiana artists whose works were selected for the Hoosier Salon 95th annual exhibition on display through Oct. 13 at the Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis. It is first time Kluesner’s work has been accepted into the prestigious exhibition. He has two three-dimensional pieces on display, “Spirit Path” and “Mu.”
The juried exhibition features 154 works ranging from oil paintings and drawings to sculptures. To enter the competition an artist must be a current resident or have lived in Indiana for at least one year. This year’s annual exhibition attracted 571 entries from 161 artists in 52 Indiana counties and 10 states. Twenty-two artists are being featured for the first time.
The annual competition promotes Hoosier artists and their art by identifying the best works by Indiana artists, showcasing them in the annual exhibition, and making them available for sale at the exhibition and online.
The show is open to the public during regular museum hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. Admission, which includes admission to the entire museum, is $17 for adults, $16 for seniors, $15 for college students and $12 for youth. Admission is free to Indiana State Museum members and children under three years of age. Tickets are available at the museum entrance. The Indiana State Museum is located at 650 W. Washington St.
The Hoosier Salon Annual Exhibition is Indiana's longest-running annual exhibition of works by Indiana artists. The first Hoosier Salon exhibition opened in 1925 at Marshall Field’s and Co. Galleries in Chicago. A group called Daughters of Indiana created the exhibition as a way to prove that Indiana artists deserved national recognition.
