November's Kokomo Art Center exhibit highlights artwork from the permanent collection. Artists, past and present, who will be represented are Mary Beatty, Dixie Ben-nett, Francis Clark Brown, Douglas David, Clara Hamilton, Lydia Hankemeier, Clarisse Hastie, Leota Loop, Shirley Quakenbush, Geraldine Armstrong Scott, Jerry Smith, Walter Woodham and Carl Woolsey.
The newest addition to the KAA collection, “Skyline River View” by Avon Waters, will be on display. Waters gifted his oil pastel to the collection at the close of his recent exhibition.
Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St. (on the grounds of Highland Park) is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. All exhibits are free and open to the public.
