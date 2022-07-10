The 1965 Palm Sunday tornadoes -- Indiana’s worst weather-related disaster -- will be discussed at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 at the Tipton County Public Library, 127 E. Madison St., Tipton.
The program will be led by Janis Thornton, author of the new book, “The 1965 Palm Sunday Tornadoes in Indiana.” Afterward, attendees will be invited to share their personal stories and memories of that devastating Palm Sunday night.
Books will be available for purchase and signing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.