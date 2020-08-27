New Life Church, in partnership with Convoy of Hope, will be distributing nearly 1,000 cases of dairy products to the community on Friday.
The Dairy Drive-Up will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at the church, 1803 E. Vaile Ave. There is no ID or proof of income required to receive items, according to a press release from the church.
With help of sponsor Prairie Farms, each case will contain two gallons of milk, four flavored milks, one pound of cream cheese, one pound of sour cream, one pound of cottage cheese and french onion dip.
Visit www.facebook.com/newlife4kokomo or call 765-459-5067 for more information.
