Local IBE chapter electing board
The annual elections for Indiana Black Expo’s Kokomo Chapter board of directors will be 6 p.m. Oct. 8 in the Center Township Community Building, 213 E. Jefferson St.
Reports of the officers and directors, for the purpose of electing directors and officers, will be received and acted upon. Other business also may come before the board.
Submit information and interest to interim nomination chairman, the Rev. Robert A. Lee, at revralee@sbcglobal.net or call 765-513-8372.
