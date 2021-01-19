The first of three Third House sessions this year will be held this Friday.
The event, put on by the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce, will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held via Zoom.
State Reps. Mike Karickhoff, Heath VanNatter and Tony Cook and state Sen. Jim Buck will be in attendance to answer questions and provide details about current issues impacting the community and businesses.
To register for the event, visit bit.ly/3oZCLqe.
Friday’s event will be one of three Third House sessions this year. The other two will be held March 5 and May 6.
