Logan to have Taste of Cass County
LOGANSPORT — The 14th annual Taste of Cass County, sponsored by Logan’s Landing, will get underway at 5 p.m. Aug. 10 at Fourth and Market streets in downtown Logansport.
Admission is $1 per person or $3 for an entire family. Refreshment tickets are $1 each and can be exchanged for food and drink at all vendors’ booths.
There will be live music throughout the evening featuring local bands, plus the sixth annual All-American Hot Dog Eating Contest, all on the Cass County Community Foundation Stage.
Sample food and drink from local restaurants and eateries, and take part in family fun and activities for youngsters from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Kids Korner. Adult beverages will be provided by the Cass County Roosters and the People’s Winery.
Funds raised enable Logan’s Landing to continue its programs and projects to improve and preserve Logansport’s downtown district. For more information, contact Logan’s Landing at lldirector@loganslanding.com or 574-722-9345. Check out the Taste of Cass County Facebook page.
