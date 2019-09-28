The community is invited to attend the free Community Howard First Friday Lunch and Learn program from 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Oct. 4 for an informative talk on aging well. A bagged lunch will be provided to the first 60 participants in the cafeteria of Community Specialty Hospital, 829 N. Dixon Road.
Tiffany Seekri, director of operations for Community Howard’s outpatient Behavioral Health Services, will discuss “Aging Well: The Biological, Psychological, and Sociological Components of Aging.”
Reservations are not needed for the event. For directions, call 765-776-8593.
