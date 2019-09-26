BUNKER HILL — An open house today at Maconaquah High School will spotlight the school’s new welding and building construction programs that, working closely with Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo, will open doors to high-demand, high-wage careers for its students.
The open house at the new labs is set for 6 to 8 p.m. at the school at 256 E. 800 South, near Bunker Hill. High school and middle school students and parents, business representatives, and interested community members are encouraged to attend. The evening will include the opportunity to see the new labs and learn more about this innovative high school/college/industry partnership that is taught by an Ivy Tech instructor assigned full-time to Maconaquah.
