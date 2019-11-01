Main Street United Methodist Church’s annual bazaar will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at 830 S. Main St.
A chicken and noodle lunch will be served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Carry-outs will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also included are mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuit, salad and drink. Diners may also choose sloppy joes. The cost is $8. Pie is $1 extra.
In addition to the meal, there will be a pantry shelf with homemade goods and dry noodles. Homemade candies and attic treasures will be for sale.
