If you need to start saving for your next vacation, retirement, or just a rainy day, go to the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library to create your own personalized “fund” jar using Cricut Design Space and the library’s Cricut machine.

During the Personalized “Fund” Jar program, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. March 15 at the Main Branch, design and create a vinyl decal to put on your “fund” jar.

All supplies will be provided.

Online registration is required at KHCPL.org under “events.”

