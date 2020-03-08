If you need to start saving for your next vacation, retirement, or just a rainy day, go to the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library to create your own personalized “fund” jar using Cricut Design Space and the library’s Cricut machine.
During the Personalized “Fund” Jar program, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. March 15 at the Main Branch, design and create a vinyl decal to put on your “fund” jar.
All supplies will be provided.
Online registration is required at KHCPL.org under “events.”
