Updated: February 6, 2020 @ 3:11 pm
Craft Corner at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library is a time for teens and adults to do free crafts. Drop in between 1 and 3 p.m. Feb. 15, at the South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road, to make a bucket list jar.
