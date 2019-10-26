An Artist Trading Cards — Make, Take & Trade session will be 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St. (Highland Park). There is no fee and all supplies are provided, with an emphasis on recycled materials.
Local artists will share the steps to make Artist Trading Cards, which represent an artist’s style and are traded among artists around the world.
Participants will be making three cards, one to keep, one to trade with someone at the program, and one to exhibit in the “Artist Trading Cards: A Collaborative Cultural Performance” show at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Gallery in December.
Participants will create using an art medium of their choice, such as painting, drawing, collage and printing.
