The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Kylan Joshua Dubbels and Haleigh Jane Conaway, Kokomo.
Christopher Jay Lawrence, Kokomo, and Nicole Renee Latourrette, Kokomo.
Ronald K. Moser and Allison R. Turner, Kokomo.
Matthew A. Colter and Tabatha M. Freyholtz, Kokomo.
George H. Dillman and Jennifer Jo Morgan, Kokomo.
Michael Alan Vance and Christina Noel Camp, Kokomo.
Jaemar C. Nix and Miranda M. Yard, Kokomo.
James Michael Cooper and Cindy Lou Pickering, Kokomo.
Christian Michael Hall and Bailee Noel Evans, Kokomo.
Troy Hodson and Amiee L. Schreckenghaust, Kokomo.
Nathaniel Richard Engel and Brook Danielle Strunk, Kokomo.
Kimberly Jean Wolf and Ashley Shay Lay, Kokomo.
Steven Eli Wright and Olivia Rose Edgerton, Kokomo.
Lisa Nicole Stephen, Kokomo, and Jeremiah Lee Bowen, Kokomo.
Ashley French and Ryan Guilliam, Kokomo.
Ryan Patrick Brinkworth, Kokomo, and Alexandria Marie Davis, Kokomo.
Kyle Alexander Estese, Kokomo, and Peyton Leigh Meives, Kokomo.
Nolan L. Born and Natalie G. Guest, Kokomo.
Chad E. Driver, Kokomo, and Jessica A. Lewis, Peru.
Gregory Scott Marsh, Indianapolis, and Alyssa Lynn Lewis, Kokomo.
Kyle DeWayne Emery and Ashlen Nicole Browning, Kokomo.
Chirag Popatlal Patel and Roshani Indravadan Patel, Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.