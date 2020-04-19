The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Matthew W. Rust and Vennessa M. Braden, Kokomo.
Colten Gage Davison and Maya Lynette Brooks, Kokomo.
Rachel Nicole Miller, Kokomo, and Benjamin David Hutto, Kokomo.
Chase Robert Moser, Kokomo, and Diana Leigh Deyoe, Greentown.
Brooke Simms, Kokomo, and Clayton Castleberry, Kokomo.
Julie Kay Rody and Christopher Allen Pickering, Kokomo.
Alan Martin Bottomley, Kokomo, and Isabella Nicole Smith, Converse.
Micah Logan Jackson, Kokomo, and Zachary Douglas Coverdale, Lapel.
Rebecca Sue Shell and Mark Loren Camden, Kokomo.
