The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Blake W. Brutus, Kokomo, and Rachel L. Smith, Kokomo.
Donte Levar Mason and Tameika Catrena Dale, Kokomo.
John Scott III and Sarah Chesshir, Greentown.
Ahsten Holton Jackson and Kristina Louise Sholty, Russiaville.
Bradley J. Parson and Jessica L. McKane, Kokomo.
Jessica Dawn Kressley and Jeremy Wayne Coy, Kokomo.
Jonathan D. Word and Dusti N. Ward, Kokomo.
Dakotah Jay Wealing, Indianapolis, and Thao Thi Thu Huynh, Kokomo.
Abigail Elaine Hemmeger, Kokomo, and Michael James O’Donoghue, Mundelein, Illinois.
