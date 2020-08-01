The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Tony Lee Kanable and Patti Diane Quirk, Kokomo.
Isi Harmon and Ashleigh Russell, Kokomo.
Patricia Marie Humphrey and Alec Tyler Ealy, Kokomo.
Holly Patricia Roth and Joshua David Myers, Greentown.
Shannon Sue Love and Jonathan Thomas Kadlec, Kokomo.
Joe L. Ingram Jr. and Deandra Beard, Kokomo.
Tiffani A. Yockey and Jordan J. Sterling, Greentown.
Amanda Lynn Crousore and Christopher Alan Hilsinger, Kokomo.
Korinna Marie Brown, Kokomo, and Quintin Lee Howard, Kokomo.
Richard Heartsel Ford and Brittany Marie Southern, Russiaville.
Summer Ann Herglund and Seth Andrew Cousins, Kokomo.
Ashley Miller, Kokomo, and Dean Shepherd, Russiaville.
Collin Andrew Byam and Victoria Catherine Shelden, Kokomo.
Erica Cline and Blake Surber, Kokomo.
Isaac Taylor Solomon Guyer, Kokomo, and Kaytlynn Leigh Lawson, Kokomo.
Michael Adams and Diana Abraham, Kokomo.
Kristin E. McCauley and Michael S. Matthews, Russiaville.
Madison Kyrene Brewer, Russiaville, and Ramon Abiut Hernandez, Kokomo.
Jarrett Griffin Gish, Kokomo, and Libby Alexandra Eller, Bringhurst.
