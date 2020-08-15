The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Casandra Nichole Bowlin, Russiaville, and Ezekiel Evens, Machesney Park, Illinois.
Robin Lee Mourey and John M. Gardner, Kokomo.
Morgan Rebecca Lowe and Fonte DeVaughn O’Neal, Kokomo.
Donna Sue Hahn and David Francis Deeter, Kokomo.
Shanna Hughes and Sumit Narang, Kokomo.
Kevin Michael Riley and Jennifer Michelle Hendrix, Kokomo.
Emily Fite, Kokomo, and Kyle Gifford, Kokomo.
Zachary Andrew Cade and Bethany Starr Seger, Kokomo.
Monica L. Miller and Jason S. Kilgour, Kokomo.
Aaron Wesley Harkcom, Kokomo, and Cara Lyn Howard, Kokomo.
Katlin Moorman, Noblesville, and Brandon Thomas, Greentown.
Ernestine Dora Robinson and Stephen Paul Ferguson, Kokomo.
Heather E. McFarland and Jared Micheal Huggins, Kokomo.
Brice Logan Delph and Samantha Morgan Ward, Kokomo.
Samuel P. Habit and Joyce K. Smith, Kokomo.
Luke T. Reed, Kokomo, and Alison Beachy, Kokomo.
Anthony Orlando Clark and Kylie Annette Groover, Kokomo.
Emily Rose Galloway, Kokomo, and Collin Marcellus Ault, Galveston.
Ashton Seth Michael Rawls and Keirstin Cheyanne Chapel, Kokomo.
Jorge Martinez and Korby M. Head, Russiaville.
