The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Casandra Elizabeth Gonzalez, Kokomo, and David M. Munnelly, San Diego, California.
Sky Solomon and Abhinay Kolan, Kokomo.
Molly Elizabeth Benkarski and Brock Eric Newton, Greentown.
Cayla J. Elliott and Brandon K. Alumbaugh, Kokomo.
Dakota Joshua Simons, Kokomo, and Autumn Breanne Louise Brady, Kokomo.
Charles Teter, Tipton, and Reba Watson, Kokomo.
Katie Joan Brown and Collin Jarrett Gray, Kokomo.
Samantha M. Soutar and James Patrick Lightsey, Kokomo.
Amanda C. Batchelar, Kokomo, and Shane J. Enix, Kokomo.
Paulette Campbell and Dequincy McCoy III, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Kathleen Marie Bitzel and Daniel Patrick Stechmiller, Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.