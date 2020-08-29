The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Casandra Elizabeth Gonzalez, Kokomo, and David M. Munnelly, San Diego, California.
Sky Solomon and Abhinay Kolan, Kokomo.
Molly Elizabeth Benkarski and Brock Eric Newton, Greentown.
Cayla J. Elliott and Brandon K. Alumbaugh, Kokomo.
Dakota Joshua Simons, Kokomo, and Autumn Breanne Louise Brady, Kokomo.
Charles Teter, Tipton, and Reba Watson, Kokomo.
Katie Joan Brown and Collin Jarrett Gray, Kokomo.
Samantha M. Soutar and James Patrick Lightsey, Kokomo.
Amanda C. Batchelar, Kokomo, and Shane J. Enix, Kokomo.
Paulette Campbell and Dequincy McCoy III, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Kathleen Marie Bitzel and Daniel Patrick Stechmiller, Kokomo.
Nicholas W. Wettling and Allison Elaine Devore, Kokomo.
Marcie R. Burk, Portland, Indiana, and Arika L. Richey, Kokomo.
Moriah Briana Ranae Kessler and Michael Eugene Kostrewa, Kokomo.
Zachary Edward Burns and Kayla Leigh Feuquay, Kokomo.
Matthew A. Groves and Dohn Love, Kokomo.
Colleen Lerche and Cole Hubbert, Kokomo.
Jennifer Lynn Parker and Chad Michael Gaddis, Kokomo.
Austin N. Jarvis, Kokomo, and Bailey Wood, Anderson.
Jazmine McMasters and Gregory Friend, Kokomo.
Dianna E. Paul, Kokomo, and David L. Graber, Peru.
Cassandra Carson and Jeremiah Holbrook, Russiaville.
Angel Smith and Drew Irick-Holiday, Kokomo.
Amber Doehrman and Shawn Blackburn, Kokomo.
Terry Lynn Sprague, Kokomo, and Jill Joann Urbanski, Paynesville, Minnesota.
Ravin Leigh Riley and Jonatan Lopez Bracamontes, Kokomo.
William E. Pickering, Kokomo, Laurissa L. Nicholson, Kokomo.
