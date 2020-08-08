The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Kristin E. McCauley and Michael S. Matthews, Russiaville.
Jessica Marie Browning and David Azariah Staggs, Kokomo.
Tammy D. DeWeese and Brian Wayne Thompson, Kokomo.
Herman Paul Boepple Jr. and Jennifer Mae McMullen, Kokomo.
Jarrett Griffin Gish, Kokomo, and Libby Alexandra Eller, Bringhurst.
Christopher Bandy and Ashley Laird, Kokomo.
Madison Kyrene Brewer, Russiaville, and Ramon Abiut Hernandez, Kokomo.
Leah Hope Michel and John Matthew Lee, Kokomo.
Patricia M. Reed and Brent A. Carter, Kokomo.
Brittney Leann King and Jesse Lee Wagner, Kokomo.
Crystal Brook Hewitt and Casey Lee Price, Kokomo.
Nathan Andrew Fralic, Reelsville, and Valerie Ann Merrick, Kokomo.
Roger Lynn King, Kokomo, and Heather Tennille McKee, Kokomo.
Amy J. Tompkins and Charles s. Gallaher, Russiaville.
Charlee L. Wilson and Jeffrey A. Musgrave, Kokomo.
Jasmine Jade Mayfield, Kokomo, and Garrett Michael Coop, Kokomo.
Suzanne Mishey Anderson, Eaton, Indiana, and Andre Lamont Lewis, Kokomo.
Robin Lee Mourey and John M. Gardner, Kokomo.
Morgan Rebecca Lowe and Fonte DeVaughn O’Neal, Kokomo.
