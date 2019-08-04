The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Justin Anthony Martinez Bell and Olivia Veier Roe, Oakford.
Earl T. Heath and Diana M. Moore, Kokomo.
Melanie G. Detamore and Allison M. Wireman, Kokomo.
Carley Brooke Williams and Joseph Scott McNall Jr., Kokomo.
Terry Steven Paul Finley and Toni Lee Hunter, Kokomo.
Andrew J. Valdez and Kayla S. Miles, Kokomo.
Brittany Elizabeth Spence and Ryan Eugene Hintz, Kokomo.
Gerardo A. Pocasangre Majano and Gabriella Grace Magnorfi, Kokomo.
Justin Darrell Newman and Keely Anne Radosevic, Kokomo.
Ethan Brady McCorkle, Kokomo, and Shania Marie Foulk, Kokomo.
Christopher Lee Sweigart and Sarah Nicole Shipman, Kokomo.
Kevin P. Colt, West Lafayette, and Wendy D. Clark, Russiaville.
Stanley J. Bierbower and Tammy S. Bennington, Kokomo.
Alec Downing, Greentown, and Ashlynn Hochstedler, Greentown.
Marc McDermott and Amanda Leap, Kokomo.
