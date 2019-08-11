The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Alec Downing, Greentown, and Ashlynn Hochstedler, Greentown.
Marc McDermott and Amanda Leap, Kokomo.
Phillip O. Williams and Yvonne Jenkins, Kokomo.
William M. Holder and Stephanie Michelle Yarbrough, Kokomo.
Timothy Howard Jines and Lisa Marie Colyer, Kokomo.
Stanley J. Bierbower and Tammy S. Bennington, Kokomo.
Sarah Demaris Steward and Matthew Dillon Rojas, Kokomo.
Matthew Joseph Kaim and Kierstin Breanne Bott, Kokomo.
Joshua David Sexton and Sharese Nicole Behny, Kokomo.
Courtney Morgan and Justin Allan Butler, Kokomo.
Samuel Robert Klennert, Kokomo, and Amanda Leann Hedrick, Kokomo.
Toby Tyler Richards and Jenna Ann Powell, Kokomo.
Cheryl B. Eades and Desmen J. Scott, Kokomo.
Cameron Fletcher Wright, Greentown, and Jenna Ann Williams, Kokomo.
Marissa Jo Michner and Dwayne Lee Lyons, Kokomo.
Philip W. Phillips and Mary E. Gang, Kokomo.
