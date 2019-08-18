The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Hilary A. Eisenmenger and Terry T. Smith, Kokomo.
Weldon Sean Smiley and Kourtney Leigh King, Greentown.
Douglas Daniel Carvalho and Nicole Marie Skaggs, Kokomo.
Steven Donald Turner and Jennifer Anne Johnson, Kokomo.
Dennis Wayne Baker, Kokomo, and Amy Elizabeth Schiery, Kokomo.
Adam Thomas Day and Kristen Breanne Huffman, Kokomo.
David R. Lawson Jr., Kokomo, and Alana L. Morrison, Kokomo.
Robert Wayne White and Shania Luciana McCarter, Kokomo.
Bryan W. Parks and Erin M. Stapleton, Kokomo.
Danna Marie Howard and Benjamin Westley Coghill Sr., Russiaville.
Matthew E. Greene and Kathy L. Freeman, Kokomo.
Shane Douglas Sallee and Heather Dawn Yokey, Kokomo.
Rose E. Chronic and Melissa P. Johnson, Kokomo.
