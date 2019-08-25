The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Kimberly Wright and Brian Hatt, Kokomo.
Owen Joe Munson and Jessy Marie Jewell, Greentown.
Samuel L. Aldridge and Kelsey H. Moeloa, Kokomo.
Rose E. Chronic and Melissa P. Johnson, Kokomo.
Bradford Trent, Salt Lake City, Utah, and Courtney Minor, Kokomo.
Rebekah J. Melton, Kokomo, and Summer L. Doran, Indianapolis.
Alexander R. Ross and Sarah R. Hutchison, Kokomo.
Nickolas R. Johnston and Taylor M. Snodgrass, Kokomo.
Garrett Lane Hite, Kokomo, and Emily Ruth Kling, Peru.
Ted F. Williamson and Edith M. Harland, Kokomo.
Matthew Gregory Sale and Rachel Mercedes Connor-Nelson, Kokomo.
Wayne E. McCord, Kokomo, and Luella J. Hakes, Kokomo.
Joshua M. Day, Lucerne, and Sarah N. Westwood, Kokomo.
Devon M. Atherton, Kokomo, and Alisa M. Hodson, Kokomo.
Joseph Allen Cass and Adriana Renee Terrell, Kokomo.
Cory D. Standers, Kokomo, and Brittani N. Calhoun, Kokomo.
Hanan Seth Pruitt and Heidi Katarina Cranor, Kokomo.
Ricky Dean Heath Jr. and Kimberly Sue Kirkman, Kokomo.
Greggory Alan Moore, Kokomo, and Kristin H. Johnson, Galveston.
Willis Lee Griggs Harvard and Jorgan Tyrell McDonald, Kokomo.
Anthony Diaz and Fantasia M. Johnson, Kokomo.
Jared D. Kernel and Mary A. Smith, Kokomo.
Aaron R. Logan and Monica L. Parks, Kokomo.
Brandon Joseph Lane and Abagail Elizabeth Thomas, Kokomo.
Brittany Allison Hicks and Jordan Shaffer, Kokomo.
