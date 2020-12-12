The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Tianlin Wang and Huanting Huang, Kokomo.
Jessica D. Price and Taylor R. Robinson, Kokomo.
Megan Beachey, Kokomo, and Diontae Bender, Kokomo.
Jordan E. Purvis and Donell L. Bell Jr., Kokomo.
Kristen Huffman and Austin Wise, Converse.
Benjamin Willis and Emmaleigh Ross, Kokomo.
Jose De Jesus Aguirre and Sarah A. Mitchell.
Alexis G. Dabney and Caleb Murdock, Kokomo.
Linda K. Reynolds, Kokomo, and William D. Carpenter, Kokomo.
Mitchell Wistendhal and Brittany Turner, Greentown.
Sabrina C. Williams and Torrick Johnson, Kokomo.
