The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
William L. Robinson, Russiaville, and Misty A. Biggs, Marion.
Jaden L. Fewell and Jocelyn D. Szabo, Kokomo.
Jerry L. Cooper, Kokomo, and Wanda S. Ward, Kokomo.
Tiffany Dailey, Kokomo, and Kylie Maroney, Kokomo.
Alexis L. Keck, Greentown, and Austin W. Day, Greentown.
John F. Bronson and Diona S. Holiday, Russiaville.
Anthony Hasara and Jamie M. Lamb, Kokomo.
Aniston L. Walden, Kokomo, and Jalen L.A. Rhoades, Sharpsville.
