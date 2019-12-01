The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Sherane Zarada Springer and Justin David Garrett, Kokomo.
Brandon W. Sayger and Mariane Boulet Tremblay, Kokomo.
Kelsey Ann Durr and Derek Wayne Brooks, Kokomo.
Misty D. Henry and Dennis B. Miller, Kokomo.
Dasedric D. Dowling and Sherry L. Garrett, Kokomo.
Wayne D. Miller and Jada B. Miller, Kokomo.
Heather N. Bilby and Kristina M. Simone, Kokomo.
Zachary L. Vanness and Connie E. Taylor, Kokomo.
Carl Wayne Chandler, Kokomo, and Ashley Nicole Crews, Kokomo.
Quentin T. Brown, Kokomo, and Nicole D. Pittmon, Kokomo.
David Thomas Dukes and Lori L. Good, Kokomo.
Tanner Madison Marocco, Kokomo, and Audriana Shontell Clark, Kokomo.
Zachary S. Barrett, Kokomo, and Madolyn M. Baldini, Logansport.
