The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
John J. Roark and Dustie A. Jackson-Roark, Kokomo.
Krista Nyree Rodeffer, Dunkirk, Indiana, and Bart Edward Miller, Kokomo.
Joseph R. Bryant, Jackson, Kentucky, and Amanda Bitner, Kokomo.
Phillip J. Spann and Mileydis Ibarra Serrano, Kokomo.
Joshua L. King and Meriah Jo Tigner, Kokomo.
Chase Robert Hatfield and Shaylinn Kay Ruley, Kokomo.
Todd M. McDonough and Morgan Rink, Kokomo.
Tommy Lee Bender III and Natalie Ann Granson, Kokomo.
Theodore K. Longfellow, Kokomo, and Lois Barbara Unger, Kokomo.
Derek L. Pearson, Kokomo, and Madeline E. Winterhalter, Kokomo.
Bryan K. Masters and Kimberly Dean Martin, Kokomo.
Ted Secrease and Jessica Rudy, Russiaville.
Jacob M. Feazel and Bailey A. Jenkins, Kokomo.
Jordan Christopher Bougher, Kokomo, and Oceania Lasown Barbary, Kokomo.
Bradley S. Townsend and Shelby Hazelwood, Kokomo.
Kaiyang Liu and Ting Jia, Kokomo.
Ryan D. McClish and Vanessa L. Paul, Kokomo.
Elijah Robert Martin and Sadie Ann Maray Morris, Kokomo.
Jose M. Sanchez and Norma Valdovinos de la Torre, Kokomo.
Matthew J. Hightower and Rachel Fouch, Kokomo.
Scott S. Smith and Michelle R. Crull, Kokomo.
