The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Anthony O. Clark and Kylie A. Groover, Kokomo.
Sean Aldridge and Ashley Riley, Kokomo.
David S. Hart and Cathy Elaine Johnson, Kokomo.
Devon James DeVinney and Makala Raeann Harmon, Kokomo.
Brenton D. Couch and Cari Ann Gordon, Kokomo.
Narkiesha Nicole Greene and Thomas B. Terry, Kokomo.
Lizeth Vanessa Martinez, Kokomo, and Anthony Charles Hicks Jr., Kokomo.
Mikayla McDonald and Chance Copeland, Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.