The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Montiana E. Johnson, Kokomo, and Lanez I. Johnson, Kokomo.
Jason Allen DeWeese, Kokomo, and Ashley Nichole Abercrombie, Kokomo.
Andrew S. White, Kokomo, and Holli E. King, Kokomo.
Justin L. King and Ebony M. Fitts, Kokomo.
Chad Jacob Shaffer and Cassandra Rose Neeley, Kokomo.
Carla McCombs and Dino A. Lawson, Kokomo.
Jonathan Lamar Capers, Kokomo, and Ariana S. Hudson, Marion.
Morgan Lyn Francis and Bradley Ryan Geary, Kokomo.
Kendra R. Robertson and Britney Jo Dymond, Kokomo.
Olivia Horan and John Carter, Kokomo.
Samuel Walls and Allyson Musick, Kokomo.
