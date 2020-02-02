The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Jonathan D. Blackburn and Kariah K. Barnett, Kokomo.
Dale A. Warner, Greentown, and Sandra Ann Swain, Kokomo.
Anthony Scott Johnson and Gina Ann-Marie D’Agostino, Kokomo.
Christopher L. Maxson, Kokomo, and Altaira Myers, Kokomo.
John Henry Riffle IV, Akron, Indiana, and Emily L. Smith, Greentown.
Destiny Marie Salinas and Jessie Bear Jennings, Kokomo.
Dalton Edward Hatt, Kokomo, and Stefanie Susanne Kastner, Weiden, Bavaria, Germany.
Chakiem E. Delay and Katlyn V. Cantu, Kokomo.
Darren Gustin, Macy, and Briana Curtis, Kokomo.
Justin L. Smith and Elizabeth J. Rupp, Flora.
Gerald D. Cox Jr., Kokomo, and Phyllis Halton, Kokomo.
Dylan Lee Miller and Haley Rose Walker, Kokomo.
Joe Dennis Duquette Jr. and Jade R. Keeling, Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.