The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Danny Lynn Bayliff and Veronica Dee Bougher, Kokomo.
Colton Scott Hipsher, Kokomo, and Kayla D. Rubow, Kokomo.
Jeremiah D. Amos and Tierra L. Godbold, Kokomo.
Joshua D. Smith and Shelby A. Taylor, Kokomo.
Jeffrey L. Kuhn and Vivian J. Chase, Kokomo.
Andrew Cole Tyler and Gwendolyn Michelle Spence, Greentown.
Gary B. Beard Jr. and Shari L. Hill, Kokomo.
Jennifer Kay Smith and Michael Anders Bergstrom, Kokomo.
Marshall Windlow, Kokomo, and Christina Bunch, Peru.
Chelsie Breann Lawson, Kokomo, and Evan DePew, Burlington.
Michael D. Myers, Kokomo, and Stephanie N. Bright, Kokomo.
Will Dennis, Kokomo, and Drew Mackey, Kokomo.
