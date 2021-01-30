The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Dustin E. Robinson and Cheyenne N. D. Hankins, Kokomo.
Kailee Taflinger and Daniel Crull, Kokomo.
Mac. A. Bowers and Nancy J. Bowers, Kokomo.
Stephanie M. Goodrum and Christian M. Mason, Ashland City, Tennessee.
Judith A. Cuatecontzi and Cesar J. Sicairos, Kokomo.
Deon M. Smith, Indianapolis, and Candis L. Koontz, Kokomo.
Cameron J. Hoyle, Indianapolis, and Tiffany J. Staley, Kokomo.
Hayley R. Green, Kokomo, and Yusuf J. Yildiz, Kokomo.
