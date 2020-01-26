The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:

Stephen R. Oakes Jr. and Jessica S. Kennell, Kokomo.

Matthew Chandler Stafford and Maria Ruth Preddy, Kokomo.

Destiny M. Beaver, Kokomo, and James Colbert Jr., Kokomo.

Christopher M. Shelton, Lebanon, and Melissa J. Beasley, Kokomo.

Todd Allen Batt and Misty Dannyelle Griggs, Kokomo.

Justin Lee Newcom, Kokomo, and Kyrsten Elise Pickering, Greentown.

Tory Johnston and Amanda Alexander, Kokomo.

Joby C. Renbarger and Jessi L. Smith, Kokomo.

Dale A. Warner, Greentown, and Sandra Ann Swain, Kokomo.

Jonathan D. Blackburn and Kariah K. Barnett, Kokomo.

