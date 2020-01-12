The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Bridgette Marie Roberts and Dakota Allen Swisher, Greentown.
Stephanie Renee Frazee and Ty Andrew Irwin, Kokomo.
Juan A. Funes Ramirez, Kokomo, and Kamryn Shea Anna Boardman, Kokomo.
Miguel Anthony Verdiguel and Bonnie Elizabeth Woods, Kokomo.
Dakota Williams Ingle, Kokomo, and Angel Rose Sagarsee, Kokomo.
Brandi Louise Bradley and Wendy Sue Ellis, Kokomo.
Willard Paul Hilton, Hastings, Minnesota, and Rachelle Elizabeth Johnson, Kokomo.
Adam Robert Hartman Charnas and Unmesha U. Kale, Kokomo.
