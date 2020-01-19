Marriages, Jan. 19, 2020 Jan 19, 2020 1 hr ago The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office: Eric A. Reese, Kokomo, and Carmen M. Fajardo Fernandez, Barcelona, Spain. Jessica Piel, Kokomo, and Chad Coolbaugh, Windfall. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Kokomo Marriage License Couple County Clerk Carmen M. Fajardo Fernandez Eric A. Reese Office Recommended for you PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from the Kokomo Tribune. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles2 dead in Greentown shootingFacebook post shows Kokomo city councilman calling Muslims 'Goat-Humpers'Police ID murder/suicide victimsBrewer-Allen announces resignation from Kokomo School BoardMan shot at Turtle Creek Apts.Bank robbed, police seeking suspectNew details emerge about FCA's Kokomo investment, tax breaksFiat Chrysler to invest $400M in Kokomo plantKokomo students, family reunited with deployed motherCompany begins rural broadband expansion in Howard, Tipton counties Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Entertainment NOW
