The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Micaela Mary Crites, Kokomo, and Dalton Royer, Coldwater, Michigan.
Bruce A. Tatum and Nancy E Carson, Kokomo.
Andrew Aaron Metz, Kokomo, and Trisha L. Pironello, Kokomo.
Michael K. Dillman and Julie Ann Golladay, Greentown.
Jennifer L. Stoms, Frankfort, and Janell Shawntae Ahnert, Kokomo.
Brent M. Burnsworth and Tara L. Mills, Kokomo.
Anthony J. Kelley and Sara J. Colburn, Kokomo.
Michael J. Adcock, Kokomo, and Michele R. Hinkle, Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.