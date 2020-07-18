The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
James Keith McBride, Russiaville, and Tammy L. Goodspeed, Kokomo.
Jeremy Shelton, Kokomo, and Jackie Cook, Kokomo.
Ashley Marie Mund and Jacob Allan Stout, Russiaville.
Douglas Persons and Paula McDorman, Kokomo.
Bryan Adam Beachy and Allyson Goodnight, Kokomo.
Todd Merrick, Russiaville, and Ada Crick, Lebanon.
Danielle Elizabeth Gould and Quentin Thomas Mullen, Eastview, Kentucky.
Knikia L. Billingsley and James D. Woodard Sr., Kokomo.
Daniel Micheal Mason Lewis and Emily Marie Martin, Kokomo.
Michael D. Biddle and Jaylin D. Brannon, Kokomo.
Laura Harrington, Kokomo, and Matias Sheagley, Kokomo.
Donald Gene Nolley and Christina M. McHenry, Kokomo.
Nathan A. Purdy and Darci M. Hughes, Kokomo.
Micah Sean Glover, Kokomo, and Ariel Elaine Stanley, Kokomo.
Amy L. Craven and Tony L. Taflinger, Kokomo.
Frank Michael Bisacky III and Tara Marie Clay, Muskegon, Michigan.
