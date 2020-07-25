The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Rocky A. Resides and Isabelle M. DeCosta, Kokomo.
Scott K. Mudd and Dana M. Cook, Kokomo.
Jennifer Sue Ostler and Duane Anthony Wysong, Kokomo.
Michael Francis Kloesel, Wrightwood, California, and Ana Karen Olivas, Kokomo.
Chuck Allen Minglin and Carrie York, Kokomo.
Lacey Ann Hinkle and Douglas Issac Francis, Kokomo.
Jahcorrie Gray and Aireayna Edmonds, Kokomo.
Kayla Ann Lamb, Greentown, and Phillip Joseph Weghorst, Carmel.
Harry Wickersham Jr., Kokomo, and Mary Phillips, Louisville, Kentucky.
Dawn Danene Leonard, Kokomo, and Wilburn Parker Jr., Kempton.
Carol Clark and David Bush, Kokomo.
Alessandra Jeanae Smith, Kokomo, and Brayden Michael Chou, Kokomo.
Steven Kent Copeland II and Britny Nicole Fulmer, Kokomo.
Derek Ray Wheeler and Elizabeth Grace Fouch, Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.