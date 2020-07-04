The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Wendell C. Snow and Tasha Price, Kokomo.
Taylor A. Hunt and Christian D. Russell, Kokomo.
Karen Grothouse and Gregory Barkdull, Kokomo.
Zayne Allyn Mossburg and April Alyssa Wheeldon, Kokomo.
Mark Alan Hults and Dena Marie Hults, Kokomo.
Jeffrey Allen Kohel and Patty Jo Yocom, Parsons, Kansas.
Justice Leon Wilburn and Tatum Vere Manton, Kokomo.
Blake Andrew Kinder and Amy Christine Lennon, Kokomo.
Ryan Christopher Conner and Allyson Faye Rose Safranek, Kokomo.
Owen Edmund Blumm, Russiaville, and Bailey Burke, Galveston.
Brandi Michelle Powell and Thomas Earl Preer Jr., Kokomo.
Budi Yanto and Selly Frinoti, Kokomo.
Mark N. Bewley, Reston, Virginia, and Lillian R. Martin, Fairfax, Virginia.
Jada Willette Williams and Eliashib Escalante, Kokomo.
Jesus Ivan Rebollar and Mallory Leanne Malott, Kokomo.
Cody G. Ryan and Zoe S. Ryan, Kokomo.
Brent Roy Osborn and Erica Nicole Norris, Russiaville.
Olawale Adejayan, Indianapolis, and Maryella F. Banks, Kokomo.
James Forrest Taylor, Morrison, Tennessee, and Tiffany Nicole Faye Harvey, Eastpointe, Michigan.
Bronte Ann Beckman and William Edward Baker, Kokomo.
Cody Silas Rude and Quinlyn Abigail Copeland, Kokomo.
Cameron James Daulton and Lakendra Renae Washington, Kokomo.
Kehinde Edeoyenmwen Cole and Oluwatayo Osagie Agunbiade, Selden, New York.
Zackery Kidwell, Kokomo, and Olivia Christine Morrow, Kokomo.
Tommy Mitchell Dulworth and Kimberly Sue Paugh, Kokomo.
Jan Mathias Loisch, Greentown, and Robin K. Fogle, Anderson.
Payton Nicole Shea and Elliott Beckner, Kokomo.
Sierra B. Bricknell and Alexander Garza, Kokomo.
Benson Belone Benally and Miranda Middleton, Kokomo.
Kenneth Michael Layer and Brian Todd Brown, Kokomo.
Christopher Jordan Halton and Santagesha Elsie Mattingly, Kokomo.
Cody Lee DeHaven, Kokomo, and Morghan Blaire Ziegler, Elwood.
Dawson J. Carrico, Akron, Indiana, and Amanda N. Sayger, Kokomo.
Jeffrey Butcher and Robin Stout, Kokomo.
Kain Anthony Burthay, Kokomo, and Samantha Marie Worley, Kokomo.
Justin Matthew Shelly and Kayla Lynn Ashmore, Kokomo.
Keith Bell, Kokomo, and Michelle Moore, Kokomo.
Vidhi Joshi, Kokomo, and Sunny Sharma, Lilburn, Georgia.
Brian Mitchell Raber and Brittany Darlene Miniear, Kokomo.
Jason Garvie Allison Qualls and Jamie Marie Longworth, Russiaville.
Leslie Meejin Yoo, Kokomo, and Yatharth Khullar, Buffalo Grove, Illinois.
Chevy L. Owens and Jacelie G. Bazabidila Mundele, Kokomo.
Juan C. Hernandez, Windfall, and Crystal N. Anthony, Kokomo.
Ernest R. Smith II, Kokomo, and Kendra D. Johnson, Kokomo.
