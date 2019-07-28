The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Nathan Paul Gibson and Sierra Ashley Smith, Kokomo.
Ian Michael Moss, Kokomo, and Michelle Marie Adams, Greentown.
Devon Sidney Decker and Stephanie Shae Connaway, Kokomo.
Dien Pham and Tram Phan, Kokomo.
Sean W. White and Deseree N. Hellmann, Kokomo.
Zackary T. Smallwood and Lauren R. Abney, Kokomo.
Aariel Rhodes and Adam Forkner, Kokomo.
Nathan S. McCarroll and Kayla S. Hill, Kokomo.
Katherine McCallin and Robert Joseph Arsenault, Kokomo.
Joseph W. Little and Ashley R. Dulworth, Kokomo.
Derrick L. Ray, Greentown, and Danella L. Brown, West Middleton.
Jacob Alexsey Dinnan and Lucie LeaAnn Beem, Greentown.
Sydney Elizabeth Donoho and Kyle James Gick, Kokomo.
Justin Anthony Martinez Bell and Olivia Veier Roe, Oakford.
Earl T. Heath and Diana M. Moore, Kokomo.
Melanie G. Detamore and Allison M. Wireman, Kokomo.
