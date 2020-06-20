The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Collin E. Horton and Sarah Norman, Kokomo.
Jessica Jane Stewart, Kokomo, and Jonathan Clay Harrison, Elwood.
Mariah Michelle Roberts, Kokomo, and Christopher Gray Longshore, Kokomo.
Kenneth J. Staton, Marion, and Robyn Hembree, Kokomo.
Bayci Lynn Bevington, Kokomo, and Andrew Wade Ledford, Kokomo.
Michael Kennedy and Antoinette Washington, Kokomo.
James L. Johnson and Theresa L. Meacham, Kokomo.
Magda Cecilia Ramos, Kokomo, and Braxton Layne Collins, Peru.
Rebecca Brandes and Robert Hachet, Kokomo.
Zachary P. Sylvester and Courtney M. Hochstetler, Kokomo.
Stephen M. Reece and Melissa M. Greer, Kokomo.
Joshua Patrick Bell and Rebekah Jo Thomas, Kokomo.
Michael Newton Cobbins and Catina Marie McCord, Kokomo.
Drew Joseph Wallsmith and Allison Marie Renshaw, Kokomo.
Rebecca Jo Rogers and Christopher Brian Wright, Greentown.
Cole Robert Allison and Catherine Louise Huddleston, Kokomo.
Allison McMinn, Russiaville, and Luke Sears, Kokomo.
Emily Tuttle and Damon Stanley, Kokomo.
Bobbie Lee Neff and Shirley J. Latz, Kokomo.
Donald G. Lowe III and Haley Justine Cage, Kokomo.
Luke Wesley Kosachuk, Bronson, Michigan, and Racheal Elizabeth Parker, Greentown.
Adam Jacobs and Mandie Monroe, Kokomo.
Brooke Alise Grider and Nicholas Aaron Abston, Kokomo.
Keaton A. DuBois, Kokomo, and Mollee Mae Mygrant, Kokomo.
Marcus L. Williams and Tamika Bliss Patrece Hardimon, Kokomo.
Travis Dane Branch and Toni Gail Butler, Kokomo.
Mason W. Ogle, Kokomo, and Samantha Pepka, Kokomo.
Summer Ann Stabler and Evan Michael Brahm, Russiaville.
Amber Nicole McKibben and Troy Eugene Phillipy, Kokomo.
James David Howe, Kokomo, and Callie Marie Swigart, Kokomo.
Conner Michael Buck, Greentown, and Kinzie Moore, Kokomo.
Dennis Bruce Miller and Misty Dawn Henry, Kokomo.
Faith J. Vore, Kokomo, and Joshua A. Clark, Kokomo.
Kamy Renee Watson and Cullen Edward Graber, Kokomo.
Mason Robert Degenkolb, Kokomo, and Emma Lauren Walsh, Glen Ellyn, Illinois.
Madison Elizabeth Powell and Michael Dean Smith Jr., Kokomo.
Kody Wayne Nolder and Samantha Steele, Kokomo.
Courtney Thompson, Kokomo, and Brandon Lee, Kokomo.
Sarah Angela Klemmensen, Greentown, and Jeremy Ray Nibert, Kokomo.
James Allen Verbosky Jr., Kokomo, and Pamela J. Burkett, Kokomo.
