The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Gregory L. Balsano and Cierra R. Liddick, Kokomo.
Ricky Valencia Garcia and Taylor Hope Lamb, Russiaville.
Ryan Christopher Conner and Allyson Faye Rose Safranek, Kokomo.
Rachelle Louise LaMonde, Kokomo, and David Parker, Kokomo.
Patrick M. McCrumb and Kayla M. Ewing, Kokomo.
Travis J. Gosnell and Nicole L. Taylor, Kokomo.
Joshua A. Fowler and Chrystal D. Harrington, Kokomo.
Shon Edwin Henson and Stacie Lynnette Matchett, Greentown.
Cody A. Best and Tiffany L. Corbit, Kokomo.
Eric R. Hensley and Rebecca M. Off, Kokomo.
Jeron Tomas Gray and Kendall Lashae Malone, Kokomo.
Christopher Aaron Gifford and Jessica Ann Garthe, Kokomo.
