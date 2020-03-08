The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Noah Adam Deutsch and Stacy Ann Reynolds, Kokomo.
Andrew T. Catron and Destiny A. Morris, Kokomo.
Riley D. Suttles, Kokomo, and Courey D. Jennette-Beets, Kokomo.
Jason R. Bailey, Kokomo, and Debra A. McKee, Kokomo.
Tamara Lynn Biehle and James Terrell Perry, Kokomo.
Terry Lee Southerton Jr. and Shelly Sue Potts, Kokomo.
Dylan J. Bailey, Kokomo, and Kimberly P. Fisher, Peru.
Thomas O. McKee, Kokomo, and Teresa M. Boring, Galveston.
Wayne Conwell and Charlotte M. Droll, Kokomo.
Adam M. Jewell and Monica Ann Jewell, Kokomo.
