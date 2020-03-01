The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Byron L. Ellison, Kokomo, and Merry B. Young, Kokomo.
Jay E. Tucker and Peggy A. Brumley, Kokomo.
Sharolette Money and Travis Tressler, Kokomo.
Kaylee Walls and Arias Williams, Kokomo.
Antonio Matthews, Greentown, and Samantha S. Monize, Kokomo.
Tristan Marie Athan, Elwood, and Trent Mitchell Roberts, Greentown.
Lindsey Kathryn Tomlinson, Kokomo, and Jordan Scott Bennett, Greentown.
Benjamin O. Schmitt, Greentown, and Tamanna Ranadive, Kokomo.
John S. Webb III and Janna R. McKay, Kokomo.
