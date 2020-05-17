The following couples have been issued marriage licenses by the Howard County Clerk’s office:
Thomas Allen Rubow and Kayla Dawn Rubow, Kokomo.
Austi Monique Bolton and Robert Muryle Mau, Kokomo.
Gemeyl Tamon Story and Stacey Yvette Shull, Kokomo.
Kevin Matthew Smigielski, Muncie, and Amy Breanne Healton, Greentown.
Jesse Daniel Marcantel and Kayla Marie Creech, Kokomo.
Robert J. Murray, Greentown, and Melissa M. Snook, Walton.
Jason Allen Cromas and Dana Elizabeth Cooper, Kokomo.
Angela Louise Osborne and Gregory John Butts, Kokomo.
Luke B. Morgan and Kelsey M. Caruso, Kokomo.
Jeffrey Allen Graves, Kokomo, and Cathy Candy Fitch, Kokomo.
Delaney Jane Phifer and Quintin Edward Inman, Russiaville.
April VanWinkle and Ygnacio Nieto, Kokomo.
Mark Eugene Sutton II, Kokomo, and Tonye A. Malone, Kokomo.
